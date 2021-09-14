Is Taylor Swift Sending A Message With Her New Nails?
Everyone knows that Taylor Swift is the undisputed queen of fall — she’s so synonymous with chilly weather, spice-tinged lattes, upstate leaf-peeping, and aching heartbreak (the official fall pastime), that her most dedicated fans even denote their loyalty with red scarf emojis next to their social media display names. But as committed as Swift is to continuing her reign over all things autumnal, her most recent photos tell a different story. Over the weekend, several pictures of the “Willow” singer taking selfies with patrons of a Dublin pub popped up across social media, with Taylor Swift’s glittery red nails making an appearance. While red nails are so versatile they’re basically considered a holiday shade of — candy cane-red with a glittery topper almost always spells out “holiday party.” Considering Swift was raised on an actual Christmas tree farm, her breezing straight through fall into winter definitely tracks.www.thezoereport.com
Comments / 0