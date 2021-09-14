CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Is Taylor Swift Sending A Message With Her New Nails?

thezoereport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows that Taylor Swift is the undisputed queen of fall — she’s so synonymous with chilly weather, spice-tinged lattes, upstate leaf-peeping, and aching heartbreak (the official fall pastime), that her most dedicated fans even denote their loyalty with red scarf emojis next to their social media display names. But as committed as Swift is to continuing her reign over all things autumnal, her most recent photos tell a different story. Over the weekend, several pictures of the “Willow” singer taking selfies with patrons of a Dublin pub popped up across social media, with Taylor Swift’s glittery red nails making an appearance. While red nails are so versatile they’re basically considered a holiday shade of — candy cane-red with a glittery topper almost always spells out “holiday party.” Considering Swift was raised on an actual Christmas tree farm, her breezing straight through fall into winter definitely tracks.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Why Taylor Swift Skipped the 2021 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift opted to skip attending the MTV VMAs in person tonight despite her multiple nominations. Swift is up for four awards tonight in the MTV VMAs' Artist of the Year, Best Pop Song, Best Direction (for her “willow” music video, which Swift directed), and Best Art Direction categories. While...
MUSIC
107.3 PopCrush

Taylor Swift Went Unrecognized at a Local Pub

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Taylor Swift's incognito outing, Louis Tomlinson's good deed and more, below. Taylor Swift Went Unrecognized at a Local Pub. No matter what part...
CELEBRITIES
mymodernmet.com

Taylor Swift Wishes Beyoncé a Happy Birthday in a Touching Video Message

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have shared many heartfelt and supportive moments as their illustrious music careers have led them to cross paths again and again. On the latest of these touching occasions, the Folklore singer joined a host of celebrities and fans to send Queen Bey well wishes on her 40th birthday in a heartwarming video for BAZAAR.com. Besides Swift, the A-list roster included cameos by the likes of Oprah, Kerry Washington, Stevie Wonder, and even First Lady Jill Biden. However, Swift’s sincere words of admiration and appreciation stood out in particular.
CELEBRITIES
uncrazed.com

Taylor Swift Celebrates Anita Baker Regaining Control Of Her Masters

Taylor Swift has congratulated singer-songwriter Anita Baker on regaining control her master recordings, after a 35 year wait. Baker, tweeted out September 3 on Twitter, that after a 35 year wait she has finally regained control to a number of her master recordings. “All My Children Are Coming Home,” the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Sally Rooney
heymix.com

Taylor Swift releases new “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”

Taylor Swift has officially released her re-recorded version of the 1989 song “Wildest Dreams.” She previously previewed the song in a teaser trailer for Spirit Untamed, a children’s movie whose soundtrack features contributions from Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold. “Wildest Dreams” has been popping on TikTok lately as well, with fans...
MUSIC
at40.com

Taylor Swift Shares A Conversation With Her Cat On TikTok

Taylor Swift's cat is the Lion King – according to him, at least. In her latest TikTok post, the "willow" singer shared a clip of her kitten standing at the top of her couch, Swift asking, "Are you the Lion King?" and getting a small, hardly-heard "meow" in response. "He really said 'yea,'" Swift wrote over the video captioned "smol boi big dreams."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Nails#The Nails#Pub#Willow#Reformation#Tzr#The Zoe Report
Ashe County's Newspaper

Dionne Warwick teases potential collaboration with Taylor Swift

Dionne Warwick plans to "approach" Taylor Swift for a collaboration. The 80-year-old music legend has previously teased a charity single with The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper called 'Nothing's Impossible', and now the 'Walk On By' hitmaker has revealed she plans to work with a number of stars, including the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Her Version Of 'Wildest Dreams' Due To This Viral Trend On TikTok

#mce_temp_url#Taylor Swift surprised her fans with a TikTok video announcing the drop of another Taylor's Version song, this time it's "Wildest Dreams." On Friday, the song's original version had become one of the most used audio on the video-sharing app. The TikTok community created a trend wherein the app's slow zoom feature timed in perfectly with Taylor's "Wildest Dream" lyrics and vibe.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
radionowindy.com

The Best New Music & Video Releases Of The Week ft. Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift and More!

Another week of new music and videos including the much anticipated debut album of Lil Nas X “Montero. After what seems like months of marketing genius from Lil Nas X promoting the new album, it is finally here! And it is filled with jams and features but they also came with new videos as well. What seems to be the next single for Lil Nas X is “THATS WHAT I WANT” not only because he’s been playing it in the background when he posts on TikTok but also it has the most views so far of his newly released album.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Sends A Message To Her Haters

Sha'Carri Richardson's rise to fame came oh-so suddenly, but it's working out exactly as she had envisioned. The American sprinter became a trending topic after she was barred from competing at the Tokyo Olympics because of a failed drug test for cannabis, and ever since then, she's been making all sorts of power moves.
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy