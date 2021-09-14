CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flavor Flav Lays Out His Demands for Chuck D Before Public Enemy Reunion

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlavor Flav says Chuck D is actually the one stalling any sort of reunion for Public Enemy -- as Chuck's saying -- but now Flav is laying out a solution to their standoff. We got him Monday at LAX, and asked for an update on where things stood with his partner in rhyme. Remember, we spoke to Chuck earlier this year, and at the time, he made it seem like FF was blocking the iconic group from rekindling things and touring.

HipHopDX.com

2Pac Prison Letter Revisited By Public Enemy's Chuck D On 25th Anniversary Of His Murder

The 25th anniversary of Tupac Shakur’s death fell on Monday (September 13). The gangsta rap legend passed away at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, six days after being ambushed at a local intersection. As tributes flood social media, Public Enemy luminary Chuck D has revisited an old letter he received from 2Pac while he was behind bars at Clinton Correctional Facility in New York.
TMZ.com

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Banking on NYC Autograph Seekers

When the Foo Fighters roll outta NYC, Taylor Hawkins' pockets are gonna be a little bit fatter because he's struck a deal -- a not-so lucrative one -- with autograph seekers. We caught the drummer as the band was leaving their hotel, and witnessed some cold hard capitalism going down as a handful of guys moved in for Taylor's signature. This was no free-for-all, though -- in fact, it kinda sounded like an auction.
TMZ.com

Right Said Fred Pumped About Drake's 'I'm Too Sexy' Sample, Want to Thank Him

The guys from Right Said Fred have NO hard feelings about Drake sampling "I'm Too Sexy" -- in fact, they want to thank him for bringing their song back into the limelight. If ya weren't aware ... Drake's "Way 2 Sexy" from his latest album, "Certified Lover Boy," samples the smash 1991 hit from the English band, which still consists of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass.
Chuck D
Flavor Flav
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
HOT 97

Ice Cube Breaks Silence Following Reports Of The Death Of ‘Friday’ Comedian/Actor Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson

Comedian/actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson passed away at age 55. Deadline reports his cause of death hasn’t been revealed but he reportedly died earlier this month. A.J. was best known for his role of the addict and thief Ezal in Friday and E.Z.E. in House Party. A.J.’s Friday co-star Ice Cube broke his silence on social media. He said he was sad to hear about the news and wished he could have brought him in for Last Friday. Take a look:
codelist.biz

Kylie Jenner is said to have revealed the due date on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is pregnant for the second time. According to attentive fans, the entrepreneur is said to have given a reference to the due date. Kylie Jenner recently announced her second pregnancy. According to attentive fans, she should have revealed the baby’s year of birth. Kylie Jenner (24) and Travis...
HuffingtonPost

50 Cent Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Posts About Michael K. Williams’ Death

Rapper 50 Cent’s response to the death of “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams has been slammed on Twitter as “disgusting” and “insensitive.”. The musician promoted his latest TV show and his alcohol brands in an Instagram post about Williams, who was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
