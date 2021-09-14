CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Raiders Home Game Brings The Drama and The Stars

By Toni Gonzales
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 7 days ago
By Toni Gonzales | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

The first regular season game for the Las Vegas Raiders is officially in the books. And boy was it a doozy!  “I felt like I died and woke up, and died again. I was like a cat, I had multiple lives tonight,” head coach Jon Gruden said, while talking to the media.

The Las Vegas Raiders won their first game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium . The game was not short at all on drama, this is Vegas after all. The lead would belong to the Ravens for most of the game when the Raiders tied it up at 27 each to take the game to OT (heart event #1). The Raiders would give up the ball (heart event #2) , and then the Ravens would give up the ball (heart event #3). It was all drama until the Raiders put a “W” on the board with a TD bringing the score to 33-27.

In addition to the drama and in typical Vegas fashion, it was a draw for tourists, locals and major celebrity star power.  The Death Star was filled with Raider Nation top to bottom. Long time Raider fan Ice Cube helped to get things kicked off before the game on social media with a video post. “Yo this is your man Ice Cube, the President of the Raider Nation,” Cube said in the post, “We got us a new arena, all we need is that Super Bowl ring baby!”

Cube also was the half-time entertainment for the Raiders. Ice Cube, Too $hort and Las Vegas’s Ne-Yo released a song late last week called “Raider Nation.”


Other celebs who were cheering on the silver and black included Gladys Knight who sang the National Anthem to start the evening. Steve Aoki , who has a residency in Las Vegas, helped to get the crowd into the Raider state of mind just before kickoff. Later he posted a pic of him, Ice Cube and Las Vegas resident Lil Jon.

Actor and comedian George Lopez walked the sidelines at Allegiant and talked to fans. Lopez shared some of his pics to his Insta-stories of him posing with fans.

Olympic gold medalist and Las Vegas Ace A’ja Wilson took time off the hardwood during the Aces playoff run to hit the gridiron. Hours earlier she and the WNBA team beat the Dallas Wings. Wilson took in the game from the stands that were surrounded by 65,000 fans and were jamming out to the halftime show .


Also in attendance was Vegas Golden Knight Alex Tuch. The VGK player shared his pics to his social media. And former (sniff, sniff) Knights player Ryan Reaves also took in the game with some  friends. And by “friends” we mean five time World Series champ Reggie Jackson and former Raider Charles Woodson.

The Raiders are now 1-0 and now go to Pittsburg to take on the 1-0 Steelers. We are no predictors of the future, but two things are now true in Las Vegas. First, Vegas is now a football town. And secondly, we are better when we “Just Win Baby!”

The post First Raiders Home Game Brings The Drama and The Stars appeared first on Off The Strip .

IN THIS ARTICLE
