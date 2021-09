MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, who was forced to resign in 2018 following a string of sexual misconduct allegations, is considering another run at public office. In an interview published Monday by the Massachusetts-based newspaper The Republican, Franken said he has a political action committee and is “keeping his options open.” The 70-year-old noted that there have been nine public apologies from former colleagues who now believe he was pushed out too abruptly at the height of the #MeToo movement. “I wanted due process, but I had 36 colleagues and a majority leader who wouldn’t give it to me,...

