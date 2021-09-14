CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Intuit to buy Atlanta-based email marketing giant Mailchimp for $12B

By Erin Schilling
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sale announcement comes as Mailchimp is gearing up to relocate its headquarters from Ponce City Market to a nearby development. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Atlanta Business Chronicle

How Atlanta's Yardstick Management is increasing diverse leadership at top tech companies

Some of the nation’s top technology companies have one thing in common — they turn to Atlanta-based Yardstick Management for diversity and inclusion consulting. Netflix, Facebook, Amazon, Panasonic and LinkedIn are all clients of the 25-person, Black-owned consulting firm, which helps companies enact diversity and inclusion strategies to hire, retain and support people of color.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

GEODIS to hire 400 employees in Atlanta ahead of the holiday season

Logistics providers across the U.S. are growing their workforce in anticipation of record-setting e-commerce demand during this year's peak shipping season. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.
ATLANTA, GA
milwaukeesun.com

Intuit announces purchase of Mailchimp for $12 billion

California-based Intuit will purchase digital marketing company Mailchimp for some $12 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. The company said the purchase, the largest in its history, is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022, and will be financed with cash and new debt worth between $4.5 to $5.0 billion.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
CMSWire

Intuit Acquires Mailchimp for $12 Billion, D4t4 Updates Celebrus CDP & More CX News

Intuit, a technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, has announced that it has agreed to acquire Mailchimp for $12 billion. Mailchimp provides a customer engagement and marketing software platform. According to reports, this the largest acquisition of a private bootstrapped company and one of the largest...
BUSINESS
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta cybersecurity firm Pindrop is downsizing in favor of 'remote-first' model

Atlanta technology companies have announced different approaches as they revamp the traditional office model in favor of more flexible work environments. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

An inside look at Intuit's Mailchimp acquisition

When Mailchimp recently agreed to be acquired by Intuit for $12 billion, we noted how it was the richest sale ever of a private bootstrapped company. Now we know more about why the Atlanta-based email marketing company never took outside funding. The big picture: Mailchimp founder and CEO Ben Chestnut...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intuit#Email Marketing#12b#Mailchimp
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Goldman Sachs to buy Atlanta fintech firm GreenSky

GreenSky went public in May 2018, with an initial public offering that raised $1 billion. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

United Talent Agency partners with Klutch Sports Group to launch full-service operation in Midtown

Klutch Sports Group is expanding its presence in Atlanta with partnership with United Talent Agency. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta’s Stord reaches $1B valuation as supply chain tech investments reach record high

Atlanta startup Stord Inc. is the fifth local startup this year to reach a $1 billion valuation, as supply chain technology investments have reached a record high. Stord’s latest, $90 million round was led by Kleiner Perkins and brings the startup’s total funding to $205 million, according to a company announcement Tuesday. New investors Lux Capital, D1 Capital and Palm Tree Crew participated in the round, as well as existing investors BOND, Dynamo Ventures, Founders Fund, Lineage Logistics and Susa Ventures.
ATLANTA, GA
invezz.com

Intuit to buy Mailchimp for about $12 billion in cash and stock

The deal marks the largest-ever acquisition for Intuit Inc. Transaction is expected to complete next year in fiscal Q2. Shares of Intuit Inc are up about 2.0% on Tuesday morning. Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) said late on Monday it will buy Mailchimp for roughly $12 billion in cash and stock....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
MarketWatch

Analyst praises Intuit's Mailchimp acquisition despite lofty price tag

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. analyst Sterling Auty on Tuesday said Intuit Inc.'s acquisition of marketing automation company Mailchimp may "raise eyebrows" because of the deal's $12 billion price tag but it shows that the company "is not monkeying around" when it comes to growth. "We believe this is an excellent strategic move as it brings in a nicely profitable asset growing faster than the corporate average and further strengthens Intuit's overall small business product portfolio," Auty said in a note to clients. Intuit said the acquisition should be accretive to fiscal 2022 results. The acquisition price amounts to 13 times Mailchimp's estimated 2021 revenue. Based in Atlanta, Mailchimp's legal name is Rocket Science Group LLC. Shares of Intuit rose 0.4% in pre-market trades on Tuesday. Reports surfaced earlier this month of the pending sale of Mailchimp for about $10 billion.
SMALL BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Why Intuit (INTU) Is Buying Mailchimp For $12 Billion

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) announced it has agreed to buy Mailchimp for about $12 billion. These are the details. Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) — the company that runs TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma — announced that it has agreed to acquire Mailchimp, a global customer engagement and marketing platform for growing small and mid-market businesses. And the planned acquisition of Mailchimp for about $12 billion in cash and stock advances Intuit’s mission of powering prosperity around the world, and its strategy to become an AI-driven expert platform. Through the acquisition of Mailchimp, Intuit will accelerate two of its previously-shared strategic Big Bets: to become the center of small business growth; and to disrupt the small business mid-market.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Email Marketing Manager

Seeking a new in-house challenge where you can make your mark and create a new email marketing strategy for a much-loved media brand? The Client: Global Media Giant This brand produce and publish much loved titles that have been feeding our children’s imaginations, expanding our cooking repertoires, ensuring we tick off that travel bucket list and always keeping us learning something new. They are part of a global media network and offer a superb platform with all the benefits, structure, and training of market leading firm, with a truly inclusive and creative culture that encourages talent to shine and rewards it well with recognition, career progression and new challenges. The role: Email Marketing Manager Email marketing has been established as a key area of growth. This brand new role will work with the Head of PR & Marketing, social media, paid media, wider marketing team and US teams to create and deliver a new email marketing strategy. This well rounded role offers the chance for real creativity when sourcing and creating engaging multi-media content, as well as the chance to get under the skin of the analytics and CRM and drive best practice recommendations products and tools to assess audience and behavioural usage. Keeping up-to-speed with the latest developments regarding GDPR best practices is essential. The Rewards: Salary to c.£35k plus excellent benefits. The role will be a hybrid model with days in the office open to negotiation. For more information, please apply now for an initial conversation. If this role is not quite right for you, but you think a friend would be interested, why not refer their details? We offer £150 in Amazon vouchers when we place a new referral. ]]>
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Reuters

Which law firms are advising on Intuit’s $12-bln Mailchimp deal?

(Reuters) - Three law firms — Latham & Watkins, King & Spalding and McDermott Will & Emery — are arranging accounting and tax software provider Intuit Inc’s $12 billion plans to purchase digital marketing company Mailchimp. The deal, announced on Monday afternoon, comes after TurboTax maker Intuit expanded its offerings...
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Intuit buys email marketing platform Mailchimp for $12 billion, making it the biggest-ever deal for a bootstrapped startup company

Intuit has acquired email marketing company Mailchimp for $12 billion in cash and stock, the two companies said in an announcement Monday. The acquisition makes it the biggest-ever deal for a privately-held bootstrapped tech startup company, as Mailchimp never took outside funding since its inception two decades ago. Mailchimp is used to send marketing emails and automated messages, create targeted campaigns, facilitate reporting and analytics, and sell online.
BUSINESS
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta

Comments / 0

Community Policy