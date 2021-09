LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Who’s ready for some fresh L’s to finish off an already struggle 2021 for sneakerheads?. After seeing how the highly sought after Air Jordan 1 “Travis Scott’ Fragments ended up in the hands of resellers by the thousands, Nike is dropping some new Travis Scott designed Air Max 1’s that will no doubt find there way into the hands of the highest second hand bidders. According to Sneaker News, the new Air Max 1 “Travis Scott” will be releasing this holiday season and though the first colorway is earth toned “Baroque Brown” installment, there are plans of these releasing in more than a handful of different colors.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO