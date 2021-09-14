Poke House offer free poke bowl for life but only if you get a tattoo of their logo

How far would you go to get your hands on free poke bowls for LIFE?

Well, if you’re committed enough to get a free tattoo of a restaurant’s logo - a fish wearing a pair of sunglasses- then that’s exactly what European Poke Bowl chain, Poke House is offering to customers as it launches its first UK restaurant, in London’s Notting Hill this week– bringing Californian soul and Hawaiian taste to the capital.

But if you’re not willing to get the logo tattooed on you for life - then not to worry, as Brits can also get a free Cali-inspired tattoo from some of the nation’s most famous tattoo artists when they get their first Poke House poke bowl.

Working with world-renowned celebrity tattoo artist Ricky Williams, owner of South City Market tattoo studio – who has a waiting list of over three years and usually charges in excess of £500 per hour - for one day only at Poke House on Portobello Road, guests can choose from a selection of Golden State themed tattoos created by Ricky’s South City Market team, whilst they enjoy their first, freshly made poke bowl from the renowned House of Poke.

Visitors of Poke House are transported to The Golden State with Cali-House music, San Diego art, cacti, neon lights and fresh, healthy, vibrant food – so what better way to continue repping the Cali-lifestyle than having it tattooed?

Just one of the Cali-inspired tattoo flash sheets for September 18th (Instagram/roxy_shetatts and Poke House)

Guests can choose from a selection of specially designed tattoos including a grizzly bear, surf board, waves, palm trees, sunsets, sunglasses or of course, the Poke House logo. In order to keep timings running smoothly and get as many people through the door as possible, each artist has created a ‘flash sheet’ of options for guests to choose from.

South City Market tattoo artists doing free tattoos on the day include Kamil Arthur, Marcin Potoczny, Ellie Nancy-Mae, YesYesRudeBoy and Charlotte Glatt.

Tattoos will be on a first come first served basis on Saturday, 18th September as the brand brings together the best of both worlds in a European-London fusion at Poke House, 214 Portobello Road, London W11 1LA between 10 am – 9 pm.

Poke House recently acquired famed London poke brand, Ahi Poke, back in April of this year, and the UK menu reflects the most iconic dishes from both brands.

All participants must bring a valid UK ID showing you are over the age of 18.

You are also required to sign a waiver form declaring that you are of sound body and mind to be fit to make the decision to have a tattoo.

To receive your poke, you must have a valid squad card active where your details are registered as a Poke for Life member.