Take a First Look at Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in 'Don't Worry Darling'

It’s hard to believe that there was even a question as to whether this would happen or not since the moment that Florence Pugh was announced to be a part of the Black Widow movie it was easy to think that she might be a fit replacement for Scarlett Johansson. Given the issues that ScarJo has had with Disney lately, it’s fair to say that Pugh is the safe choice as well as the best one since she’s already shown what she can do on the big screen and it’s fair to think that pushing her forward in Phase 4 will see a lot of fan approval given that she’s already shown to be nearly on par with her ‘older sister’ character. Yelena Belova has already become a fan favorite in many ways and the fact that she might be pointed at Hawkeye and set in attack mode thanks to the post-credits scene in Black Widow is kind of interesting. It’s also intriguing to think that the Avengers might actually fragment as they did in the comics and be split into teams, but that’s a discussion for a different story.

