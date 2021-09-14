Take a First Look at Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in 'Don't Worry Darling'
Director Olivia Wilde on Monday shared a teaser trailer for her hotly-anticipated sophomore effort, Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Wilde dropped the new footage on her Twitter, along with the film’s official release date: September 23, 2022. As previously noted, the movie follows “a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community” who “begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.” Pugh and Styles star as the aforementioned husband and wife, alongside co-stars Chris Pine, Kiki Laye, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Wilde.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0