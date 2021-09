We know that for autism, the causes and changes to the brain are happening long before birth. But in a groundbreaking new study, an intervention in infants showing early signs of autism has been able to reduce clinical diagnosis by two-thirds. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) describes a wide-ranging set of conditions affecting a person's social, communication, and motor skills. Diagnosis is based on criteria outlined in the American Psychiatric Association's DSM-5 – such as persistent deficits in social interactions and reciprocating emotions, an absence of interest in friends, repetitive movements or speech, and extreme or unusual reactions to stimuli. "These findings are the...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO