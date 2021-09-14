Whitmer proposes $1.4 billion plan to beef up health care in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend $1.4 billion to enhance Michigan’s health care system and fill gaps recognized during the coronavirus pandemic. Whitmer unveiled the MI Healthy Communities plan on Tuesday as her latest proposal for spending the state’s share of American Rescue Plan money. The plan includes spending on mental health care, telemedicine, nursing homes and local health departments.www.abc12.com
