After Cleaning Throughout Pandemic, Local Janitors Unionize
In the auditorium of a 70-year-old union hall in the City of Miami, dozens of janitors from Miami-Dade and Broward counties gathered to celebrate a historic victory on Monday: Beginning this week, more than 1,000 janitorial workers will begin the process of negotiating for better working conditions, now that 12 cleaning contractors who work at 112 commercial buildings across South Florida have agreed to recognize the workers union.www.miaminewtimes.com
