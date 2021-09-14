CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Cleaning Throughout Pandemic, Local Janitors Unionize

By Joshua Ceballos
Miami New Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the auditorium of a 70-year-old union hall in the City of Miami, dozens of janitors from Miami-Dade and Broward counties gathered to celebrate a historic victory on Monday: Beginning this week, more than 1,000 janitorial workers will begin the process of negotiating for better working conditions, now that 12 cleaning contractors who work at 112 commercial buildings across South Florida have agreed to recognize the workers union.

Reuters

Haitian migrants flown from border as pressure builds on Biden

CIUDAD ACUNA, Mexico, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States were on Wednesday preparing to fly more Haitian migrants away from chaotic U.S.-Mexico border camps, as pressure mounted on U.S. President Joe Biden to stop expulsions of Haitians to their poor, disaster-hit homeland. U.S. authorities have deported more...
IMMIGRATION
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Covid vaccines are on the way for younger children. Here's why they're different

(CNN) — Vaccine maker Pfizer said Monday tests have shown its Covid-19 vaccine works well in children ages 5 to 11. It's now discussing these findings with the US Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner who is also on the board of Pfizer who may not have direct knowledge but who certainly has the basis to make an informed guess, says kids 5 and older could be getting Covid-19 shots by the end of October.
KIDS

