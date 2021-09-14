CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley pass drug tests stemming from pay-per-view boxing match

By Farah Hannoun
 7 days ago

The speculation that Jake Paul was potentially using performance-enhancing drugs against Tyron Woodley can be put to rest.

Both Paul and Woodley, alongside four other fighters on the Aug. 29 card held in Cleveland were tested prior to the event and all came back negative. The other fighters tested include Amanda Serrano, Yamileth Mercado, Charles Conwell and Juan Carlos Rubio, who were involved in the championship bouts.

A member of the Ohio State Athletic Commission confirmed the results to MMA Junkie on Tuesday after an initial report from MMA Fighting. Urine samples were collected from all fighters.

Leading up to the bout, questions arose when Paul had mentioned that just days out of the fight, he was yet to be tested. That led to the likes of renowned mixed martial arts coach Firas Zahabi to accuse Paul of taking PEDs, but the YouTube star just scoffed at the notion.

Woodley also played into the accusation towards Paul when they were interviewed face-to-face before the fight. Woodley pointed out bumps on Paul’s skin, claiming that he’s flattered that he’s taking “extra supplements” to try and raise his level to compete with him.

Paul defeated Woodley by split decision in their fight to improve to 4-0 in his boxing career.

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via split decision: Best photos

