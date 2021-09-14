Security alert at Smiths Station High as school issues ‘Secure Your Area’ status
A security concern Tuesday morning has prompted a disruption at Smiths Station High School. The following was posted on the SSHS Facebook page at 10:04 a.m.:. “Out of an abundance of caution, SSHS is currently in a Secure Your Area. This is based on information provided to us this morning. We are currently investigating and appreciate your patience as we work through this situation; we will keep you updated.”www.ledger-enquirer.com
