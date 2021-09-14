Joy Mangano's 'America's Big Deal' to premiere Oct. 14 on USA Network

Mary-Kate Olsen retired from acting a decade ago, at just 25 years old. The last movie she made was 2011's Beastly after starting her career on Full House, with her twin sister Ashley Olsen, at nine months old. Ashley revealed in an interview with British Elle (via Vanity Fair) in 2012 that "it was time to step behind the process" and "work on other things." Ashley said if she ever got "back in" to Hollywood, it was "not going to be as an actress," which was a sentiment Mary-Kate shared. "It just felt right to move away," she said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO