Joy Mangano's 'America's Big Deal' to premiere Oct. 14 on USA Network
"America's Big Deal," the previously announced reality-show competition from famed Long Island entrepreneur Joy Mangano, is set to premiere Oct. 14 on USA Network. The basic-cable network additionally announced Monday that Scott Evans ("Access Hollywood") will host the new program, in which entrepreneurs nationwide have the opportunity to sell their products live on air. Four entrepreneurs per week each present a three-minute product pitch. The person with the most live sales throughout the episode wins the opportunity to strike a deal with what the network called "one of the show's retail giants," which USA did not name.www.newsday.com
Comments / 0