Mr. Bungle’s ‘The Night THEY Came Home!’ getting vinyl release (pre-order now)

“This is only our third show in three years … we missed our job really badly,” El-P said at the start of the set. Much of the material from the night came from “RTJ4,” their fourth studio album that came out in June 2020, and one which they obviously never got to tour on until now... Killer Mike did take a moment to commend the ASL interpreters (as Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath also did earlier in the night) and also paid tribute to a mentor, the late Alice Johnson from North Chicago. As Killer Mike said, she taught him how to organize and first introduced him to the important work of civil rights leaders like John Lewis. Advising that there’s something greater than allyship — that being friendship — he pushed the crowd to “keep empathy alive” as an intro to the socially conscious diatribe "Walking In The Snow." [Chicago Sun Times]

