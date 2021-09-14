CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Bungle’s ‘The Night THEY Came Home!’ getting vinyl release (pre-order now)

Cover picture for the articleOrder "The Night THEY Came Home!" on white double vinyl here. Mr. Bungle's genuinely great Halloween 2020 livestream, The Night They Came Home!," had original members Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn joined by thrash legends Scott Ian (Anthrax) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer) for songs from The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo, some covers (Corrosion of Conformity, Circle Jerks, Seals & Crofts, the Mr. Rogers theme, Van Halen), and cameo appearances from Henry Rollins, Buzz Osborne, David Yow, Brian Posehn, Eric Andre, Josh Homme, Dennis from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (known IRL as Glenn Howerton), and more. It's already out on Blu-ray and CD, and now it's getting pressed to vinyl, too. The white double vinyl pressing is due out on November 5, and it's available for pre-order now.

