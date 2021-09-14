The Right’s War on COVID Vaccine Mandates Is About to Get Scary
America’s vaccination campaign has made slow, steady progress since its summer lull—and is likely to accelerate as new public and private sector mandates take effect. At the same time, right-wing political and media figures, who have already held back the country’s pandemic response, are finding more moronic battles to fight in the COVID culture war. In recent weeks alone, MAGA conservatives have opted to take a horse dewormer over the safe vaccines; elected officials have likened Joe Biden to a violent dictator for instituting shot requirements a majority of Americans support; and Tucker Carlson has devoted time on his program to talk about what may or more likely may not have happened to Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles after taking his jabs. As the ailing country struggles to get better, the anti-vax right seems even more determined to get worse.www.vanityfair.com
