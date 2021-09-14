CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Right’s War on COVID Vaccine Mandates Is About to Get Scary

By Eric Lut z
Vanity Fair
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s vaccination campaign has made slow, steady progress since its summer lull—and is likely to accelerate as new public and private sector mandates take effect. At the same time, right-wing political and media figures, who have already held back the country’s pandemic response, are finding more moronic battles to fight in the COVID culture war. In recent weeks alone, MAGA conservatives have opted to take a horse dewormer over the safe vaccines; elected officials have likened Joe Biden to a violent dictator for instituting shot requirements a majority of Americans support; and Tucker Carlson has devoted time on his program to talk about what may or more likely may not have happened to Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles after taking his jabs. As the ailing country struggles to get better, the anti-vax right seems even more determined to get worse.

alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
Nicki Minaj
Joe Biden
Tucker Carlson
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
Vanity Fair

Desperate Governors Grow Impatient With Booster Plan

An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday overwhelmingly voted against recommending a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for almost everybody over the age of 16 who got vaccinated at least six months ago. The vote effectively rejected President Joe Biden’s plan to start rolling out booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for the general population on Sept. 20. The administration publicly announced that plan a month ago, but the FDA panel last week said there was not yet enough efficacy and safety data to support it. Instead, the advisory committee only endorsed extra shots for a narrower slice of the population: those 65 and older and those at high risk of severe disease. The panel also said people at risk of being exposed to COVID-19 at work, such as health care workers, should be offered boosters. The recommendation is nonbinding, and the FDA is expected to make its own decision on whether to approve the booster dose this week when the CDC will also meet to figure out who should get the extra shot and at what point.
Vanity Fair

Biden’s COVID Booster Shot Rollout Is Creating Mass Confusion

A month ago, the Biden administration said it would begin recommending COVID booster shots for those already inoculated. But with the additional doses set to roll out for the general public in the coming days, confusion has reigned. Recent studies have raised questions as to whether the protection offered by vaccines indeed wanes over time; tensions have simmered between the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the plan; and top officials at the CDC and Food and Drug Administration earlier this month reportedly urged the administration to delay boosters for most people, at least for now.
Vanity Fair

Pope Francis Tells Vaccine Skeptics to Stop Being Idiots and Get Their Shots

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are feeling deeply frustrated. Frustrated that life still isn’t back to normal. Frustrated that they still can’t plan for the future. And frustrated, mostly, with the individuals in this country who still, even after the deaths of more than 666,000 people in the United States, won’t take the virus seriously or do the one thing that we know will help stop it in its tracks, i.e. get vaccinated. And we don’t mean frustrated in the way where you’re like, Oh, that’s kind of annoying but what are you gonna do? But wherein you want to grab these people by the shoulders and yell, “Christ on a crutch, what the hell is wrong with you?!” and then tape their mouths shut when they start talking about how they are still doing their “research” into the vaccines.
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Is Praising Fox News’ (Off-Air) Vaccine Efforts

A day after Tucker Carlson called for Americans to stage “mass resistance” efforts against the Biden administration’s workforce vaccine directive and theorized that the government’s next move will be forcing conservatives to take “psychotropic” injections for voicing the “wrong” opinions, Fox Corp. H.R. chief Kevin Lord announced that 90% of Fox’s full-time employees are fully vaccinated. Carlson’s on-air comments juxtaposed with Lord’s memo, which was obtained by CNN, highlights the chasm between the reckless anti-vax rhetoric spewed by Fox’s top hosts and the reality of the network’s responsible pro-vaccine policies inside.
Fast Company

‘War against capitalism’: Biden’s vaccine mandate gets predictable response from GOP governors

The sweeping coronavirus vaccine mandate President Biden outlined yesterday isn’t going over well with many Republican leaders, who have called it everything from “un-American” and “unconstitutional” to “dictatorial” and a “war against capitalism.” So far, at least 19 GOP governors—so, representing 40% of U.S. states—have publicly registered their disapproval, with the heads of states like Wyoming and South Dakota, whose vaccination rates are among America’s worst, saying they already have a team figuring out how to sue the administration.
Arkansas Online

Federal vaccine mandate not right approach, Hutchinson says

LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday said President Joe Biden’s mandate that many private businesses require employees to get vaccinated against covid-19 is the wrong approach for boosting vaccination rates. Hutchinson, a Republican who chairs the National Governors Association, compared Biden’s order to a push by some conservatives...
AOL Corp

Get ready for the workplace vaccination wars

With the economy wobbling amid the Delta coronavirus surge, President Biden has chosen not to require every American to get vaccinated. Instead, he’s ratcheting up the pressure by pushing the burden down to employers. On Sept. 9, the White House announced several new rules and orders meant to compel some...
Business Insider

The daughter of an unvaccinated man who died of COVID-19 says Tucker Carlson and misinformation 'played a role' in his vaccine hesitancy

The daughter of an unvaccinated man who died of COVID-19 spoke to CNN about her father. Katie Lane said her father "watched some Tucker Carlson videos on YouTube" concerning vaccines. She said her 45-year-old father wasn't opposed to all vaccines, but was influenced by misinformation. The daughter of an unvaccinated...
