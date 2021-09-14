How Kate Middleton Returned To Work As A Royal

Kate Middleton has spent the final weeks of summer 2021 out of the spotlight, prompting a lot of royal fans and watchers alike to wonder what's going on. In fact, there was even some speculation suggesting that the Duchess of Cambridge was possibly pregnant with her fourth child, seeing how she seems to only cancel her royal engagements if she's expecting or dealing with her first-trimester blues. Well, that doesn't seem to be the case this time around — even though Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm or deny the rumors — as Kate is expected to be back at work sooner rather than later.