CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine appeals for masks in schools

By Daniel Griffin
27 First News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and state health leaders will be providing an update on the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. Tuesday. As of Tuesday, Sept. 14, a total of 1,311,518 (+7,325) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 68,775 (+344) hospitalizations and 9,111 (+23) ICU admissions. A total of 6,191,032 people — or 52.9% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 9,185 from the previous day.

www.wkbn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Dayton, OH
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine

Comments / 0

Community Policy