Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley pass post-fight drug tests following boxing match
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley both passed their post-fight drug tests following their boxing match. Ohio Athletic Commission executive director Bernie Profato told MMAFighting.com that both Paul and Woodley passed their post-fight drug tests. There was talk before the fight that the athletes wouldn’t be drug tested, which created a storm of controversy. However, both fighters ultimately agreed to post-fight drug tests and they were both able to pass them.www.bjpenn.com
