Theater & Dance

Kennedy Center celebrates National Dance Day with three-day festival

By Jason Fraley
WTOP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Dance Day is usually one day of fun, but this year you can celebrate for three. The Kennedy Center is hosting an array of events this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. “National Dance Day is honestly my favorite day of the year every year,” Director of Dance Programming Jane Rabinovitz told WTOP. “We treat it like the kickoff of the dance season. I’ll have my T-shirt and sneakers on. I hope to see everyone out and dance with you all.”

