Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Reveals New Fighter

We're just a matter of months away from Disney+ Day, an event that is expected to spotlight a slew of new and upcoming content tied to the popular streaming service. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the proceedings will feature new specials tied to the Marvel and Star Wars universes, as well as the debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise on the platform for all subscribers. If that wasn't enough, the day will also apparently feature a trip to Springfield, as a new exclusive short from The Simpsons will be debuting on the platform. While the title of the short is currently under wraps, the official press release indicates that it will pay "tribute to Disney+'s marquee brands."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 HOURS AGO