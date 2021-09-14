CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Reveals New Fighter

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming brawler video game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has officially announced that Ren and Stimpy from, well, Ren and Stimpy are in the video game. Notably, the announcement of Ren and Stimpy lends further credence to leaked box art for the title, which is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch this fall, that had indicated that Ren and Stimpy would be in it alongside Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Korra from The Legend of Korra.

