Latest Update on Samoa Joe Ahead of WWE NXT 2.0 Premiere
Samoa Joe shocked the wrestling world on Sunday night when he announced via Twitter that he was relinquishing the NXT Championship after WWE's medical team advised he step away from in-ring action for the immediate future. The announcement came mere days before NXT's relaunch with Tuesday's episode, being referred to in advertising as "NXT 2.0." A new champion will be crowned during the episode, as the four-way between Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, LA Knight and Pete Dunne (originally booked as a No. 1 contender's match) will now crown the new champion.comicbook.com
Comments / 0