Snake Bytes 9/14: Going to the Chapel

By Keegan Thompson
azsnakepit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article[D’backs.com] Gallen ‘not very far off’ from 2020 form - He doesn’t light up the radar gun or pound the strike zone with overpowering movement, but Zac Gallen is excited by what he’s learned on the mound this year as he’s battled back from injuries. The 26-year-old right-hander is finding his way through his first full season with the D-backs. Though the results haven’t been overwhelmingly positive, with a 4.44 ERA through 20 starts, Gallen has flashed signs of growth in his last handful of outings. Gallen logged a solid 5 1/3 innings, but Arizona had its two-game winning streak snapped by Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in a 5-1 loss in the series opener at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

www.azsnakepit.com

Comments / 0

azsnakepit.com

Arizona Diamondbacks 3, Los Angeles Dodgers 5: Baseball was Played

You’ll have to forgive me. I’m two days out from my wedding. Final de-stressing with alcohol and family took place at a sports bar tonight. Outside of a few brief moments I don’t have much of an idea as to what happened in tonight’s game. I think that calls for a beercap? Is that how these things work?
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 4, Los Angeles 8: Low Expectation Theater

Yeah, so. Tonight Luke Weaver made his third start since his long stint on the IL, facing off against Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who Ramona remarked had a last name that sounded like a weird big pharma fusion of a new insulin drug that also lowered one’s cholesterol or something. I did not disagree. Weaver had a really good first start off the IL, going six innings and surrendering a single run on four hits over six innings. His second start, against lowly Texas, was much less good, as he gave up three earned runs and only made it through five. I suspect a lot of us who are still paying attention were curious how he was gonna do tonight.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

How Quickly Can The Diamondbacks Organization Turn This Around ?

The Diamondbacks have had a tough year. Heading into play Tuesday night they had a 47-97 record, .326 W% . Since the trade deadline the team has played primarily younger pre arbitration eligible position players, giving well over 70% of the at bats to those players. They’ve auditioned record setting numbers of young pitchers and rookies in the rotation and bullpen as well.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Series Preview # 48 : Diamondbacks @ Astros

Let’s consider three pieces of wisdom from Dusty Baker. “The sooner you get used to winning and the sooner you know what it feels like to win, then I think the future at this organization is bright as long as you fill in the blanks of what you need.” — Dusty Baker.
MLB
Reuters

MLB roundup: Padres halt Giants' 9-game winning streak

2021-09-16 07:16:54 GMT+00:00 - Fernando Tatis Jr. and Adam Frazier contributed four hits apiece to a 16-hit attack Wednesday night as the visiting San Diego Padres ended the San Francisco Giants' nine-game winning streak by overcoming four home runs for a 9-6 victory. Jurickson Profar had the Padres' lone homer,...
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 4, Braves 11: Pleading the fifth

With an off-day next Monday, this is my final scheduled recap of the year. I hoped the team might give me something warm and fluffy to take into the off-season, especially on what I think was the first game with the roof open since spring. After all, I've largely given up watching Diamondbacks games I don't have to recap: they're just not fun. While I will be at Chase over the last weekend, that's more likely to be a social event with a baseball game in the background. So this is, in all likelihood, my last meaningful experience of watching the 2021 Diamondbacks. It was, overall, as unsatisfactory an experience as most of the others. I guess there's something to be said for consistency.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB

