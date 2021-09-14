CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID-19 infections double in southeastern China, prompting restrictions

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
New COVID-19 infections have doubled in southeastern China prompting the country to impose new restrictions to limit the spread ahead of a weeklong national holiday that begins Oct. 1.

The National Health Commission announced the uptick in cases on Tuesday in the province of Fujian saying there were 59 new locally transmitted cases as of Monday, up from 22 cases a day earlier, Reuters reported.

The first case of the new outbreak was reported Friday in Putian city and has since spread to the city of Xiamen to the south.

Xiamen authorities told its residents they can no longer leave the city for nonessential travel, closed recreational activities and sent students to online classes, according to Reuters.

Both cities on Tuesday began testing citywide in an attempt to stop the outbreak.

Early reported cases found patients who were infected with the highly contagious delta variant, which has caused an increase in cases across much of the world.

Throughout the pandemic, China has recorded more than 107,000 cases and more than 4,800 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Health experts contend the recorded number is an underestimation.

The country, with the help of its own domestic vaccines, has fully vaccinated almost 70 percent of its population.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Covid 19#Fujian#Reuters#Johns Hopkins University
INFORUM

Minnesota reports 1,200 new COVID-19 infections, 9 deaths

ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Thursday, Sept. 9. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Vaccinations. FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,186,137 people, or 72.2% of residents age 16...
MINNESOTA STATE
Birmingham Star

Moldova Announces New Lockdown Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Moldovan authorities have announced new national lockdown restrictions as the country faces a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. The new restrictions, to take effect September 10, will include a ban on non-vaccinated people visiting bars, restaurants, and cultural events. The restriction will be in place until at least October 31.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

New COVID-19 infections again top 5,000 in Pa.

Pennsylvania registered 5,005 new COVID-19 infections as of early Friday, continuing the surge that began in early July. The state also registered 37 new deaths, raising Pennsylvania’s toll from COVID-19 to 28,535. As of early Friday, 2,147 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 2,118 on Thursday. That included 535...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
North Denver News

New Zealand to Lift Many COVID-19 Restrictions |

New Zealand is easing the coronavirus lockdown for nearly the entire country first imposed last month after the Pacific nation reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case in six months. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that the nationwide alert level will be lowered to Level 2, allowing schools, businesses and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigislandnow.com

50 New COVID-19 Infections Reported on Big Island

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 499 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 68,764. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. A total of 50 new infections were identified on the Big Island Tuesday. The state’s two-week average is now 706 new cases daily, with a test positivity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Surpasses 3,000 New COVID-19 Infections for Third Day

MADISON, WI (WLUK) — For the third day in a row, Wisconsin has recorded more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19. The state Department of Health Services reported 3,172 cases on Thursday, pushing the seven-day average to 2,227. That is up from 1,534 one week earlier. Test positivity averaged 7.4% for...
WISCONSIN STATE
KSNT

Rapid test shortage prompts new concerns for controlling COVID-19 spread

TOPEKA (KSNT) – President Biden is betting on millions more rapid, at-home tests to help curb the latest deadly wave of COVID-19. But, tests have been flying off shelves recently, and have become harder to find. Most of the state-run testing sites don’t appear to be offering rapid tests. Some...
TOPEKA, KS
EatThis

Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
