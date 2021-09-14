Hear Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Cover R.E.M.’s ‘Driver 8′

Cover songs and Metallica go together like black denim and whiskey. Early on in their 40-year career, the Bay Area thrashers put together their infamous The $5.98 EP — Garage Days Re-Revisited, which features covers of some of their favorite tracks from bands like Diamond Head, Killing Joke, and Misfits. Then about 10 years later, in 1998, they reissued the EP along with a compilation of even more cover songs in the double album Garage Inc., in which they expanded their repertoire and covered Bob Seger, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and even Lynyrd Skynyrd.

