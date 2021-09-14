CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Cover R.E.M.’s ‘Driver 8′

By Allison Rapp
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will release a new album of covers, Georgia Blue, featuring renditions of songs written by Georgian artists covered by the singer-songwriter with guest musicians. The LP will be available digitally on Oct. 15, followed by a physical format release on Nov. 26, with proceeds...

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 0

