Recycled LEGOS Will Be Used to Construct Wheelchair Ramps at the 2022 European Championships in Munich

NEW YORK – A pair of Columbia baseball alumni are headed to Torino, Italy, to compete at the European Championships next week. Robb Paller '16CC will continue to represent Israel, as he did at the Tokyo Olympics, while Dario Pizzano is slated to play for Team Italy at the event that runs from September 12-19. Paller played in four of the five games, starting two in the outfield, for Israel in Tokyo. He's also seen action with the Colorado Springs of the Pecos League, where he's posted a .420 batting average with four homers, 32 RBI and 36 runs scored in 22 appearances. At Columbia, the Brooklyn native was a two-time All-Ivy League selection and helped the Lions win conference titles in 2014 and 2015.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO