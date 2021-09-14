CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recycled LEGOS Will Be Used to Construct Wheelchair Ramps at the 2022 European Championships in Munich

By Nashia Baker
Cover picture for the articleThe plastic bricks are there to highlight the need for more facility accessibility for those living with disabilities. LEGOS aren't just for kids or playtime. The versatile plastic bricks have been used to create everything from floral bouquets—which featured "a number of elements made from plant-based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane," per a LEGO press release—to musical instruments, like pianos that had 3,662 pieces and 25 playable keys. Now, there's even more in store for these prized toy pieces. As reported by the Inside the Games, recycled LEGOS will serve as the building blocks for wheelchair ramps at the 2022 European Championships in Munich, Germany.

