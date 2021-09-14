CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lamar Jackson: 'Two Hands On The Football'

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 8 days ago

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson carried the Ravens offense in the Monday night opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, he had two critical fumbles that led to the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter and the winning score in overtime in the 33-27 loss.

“That ticked me off. I hate fumbles," Jackson said. "I hate any type of turnover. The first one didn’t ticked me off because we had them. It was right down there, they left points on. They could have scored right there. That ticked me off. Then the last one, just two hands on the ball, trying to have two hands on the ball. I could have taken a sack if anything, but it happens in football.”

Jackson was able to make plays despite being under constant pressure.

He had a 28-yard run that set up the Ravens go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter but the defense could not hold the lead with under a minute left.

Jackson finished 19-of-30 for 235 passing yards and one touchdown, adding 12 rushes for 86 yards. With 235 passing yards, Jackson (7,320) passed Vinny Testaverde (7,148) for the third-most career passing yards in franchise history.

“Any loss you have is going to be tough," Jackson said. "We’ve been working so hard in the off-season to prepare for a team and then it comes down to overtime and we lose. My team played great. We just have to keep building, keep stacking and keep getting better every day. We’ll be fine. That loss hurts, definitely.”

The Ravens' offensive line struggled throughout the game. Tyre Phillips had to be carted from the field with a knee injury.

Jackson absorbed three sacks and seven quarterback hits.

“I mean, you know when you’re a quarterback, you’re trying to go through your progressions and guys in your face trying to get them a sack, it’s going to be like that," Jackson said. "Sometimes you can’t go through your reads, you got to make something happen. That’s what I tried doing on that last one. I saw it breaking down, try to push a lineman, try to get out of the pocket and he hit me while I’m doing it. So, I’ll try and hold onto the ball next time though.”

Jackson is going to have to be more mobile if the offensive line doesn't improve, which will leave him susceptible to an injury.

Their performance is troubling and they're going to have to play better to have any chance of beating the Chiefs in Week 2.

"We have to prepare for a great team, Sunday night in the 'Bank,'" Jackson said. "We've got to make something happen."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Announce They’ve Released A Running Back

No team has dealt with more attrition this season so far than the Baltimore Ravens, particularly at the running back position. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were supposed to be the Ravens’ one-two punch on the ground this year. Unfortunately for Baltimore, each suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began. That left the Ravens with just Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon. Baltimore then went out and signed Latavius Murray after the Saints released him.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Uses 1 Movie To Describe Lamar Jackson

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game of the 2021 NFL season. This primetime matchup already has plenty of hype, but Gruden made sure to boost that excitement with some comments on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Wide Receiver Has Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson

In just a few days, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a massive AFC showdown. Earlier this week, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about facing Patrick Mahomes. Jackson suggested it’s not “Mahomes vs. Jackson” rather choosing to focus on the team aspect. “It’s not...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson

Two former NFL MVPs will be dueling tonight as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Heading into the game, Mahomes had some interesting comments about his opponent. Appearing on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, Mahomes spoke glowingly about how good of a passer Jackson is, on top of being able to run the ball like an elite back.
NFL
FanSided

Video: Jackson Mahomes dumped water on a Ravens fan after Chiefs loss

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, dumped water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 36-35. The Kansas City Chiefs looked as though they were cruising to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens. That was evident after their 35-24 lead in the third quarter. That never came to fruition, thanks in part to two costly second half turnovers by Chiefs, allowing Lamar Jackson to lead the Ravens to a 36-35 victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Lamar Jackson Provides the Antidote for Ravens' Ailments

An image of Lamar Jackson, both feet in the air, arm cocked in a modified Heisman pose as he prepared to burn a blitzing Chiefs defense with a sidearmed jump pass, is iconic and beautiful and perfectly emblematic of how singularly talented Jackson is. Or, if that didn’t do it for you, how about the time a quarter later when he sideways flipped into the end zone?
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What John Harbaugh Asked Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens made a bold decision late in their Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens, leading 36-35 with 1:05 left and the Chiefs out of timeouts, decided to go for it on 4th and 1 at their own 43-yard line. “Lamar!” Harbaugh...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Lamar Jackson’s Workload

For the past few years, the Baltimore Ravens have been dominant in the ground game because of their depth at running back. However, with the season opener just a few days away, John Harbaugh’s squad is already missing its top three options at the position. On Thursday afternoon, Ravens running...
NFL
NBC Sports

Where will Cam Newton play next? Here are five possible destinations

Bill Belichick stunned the football world on Tuesday when the New England Patriots released Cam Newton. Newton appeared to be ahead of rookie Mac Jones on the depth chart all summer after starting 15 games for the Patriots last year. In 2020, Newton had 20 total touchdowns (12 rushing, eight passing), 10 interceptions and 2,657 passing yards.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens: Lamar Jackson is the NFL’s ‘most polarizing star’

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the milk-before-cereal guy in the league right now, and his critics are raising their voices louder than ever heading into the 2021 season. First, it was whether teams were going to “figure out” Jackson’s game. Coincidentally (or not), the same analyst who doubted Jackson’s...
NFL
FOX Sports

Baltimore Ravens drop opener: How much blame is on Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson owns the spotlight. Whether the Ravens win or lose, LJ8 is going to dominate the headlines. And never before has a quarterback (save for perhaps Michael Vick) dominated the running game so effortlessly and been so difficult to game-plan for yet remained so polarizing. For more up-to-date news...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ interception leads to Lamar Jackson touchdown

Since becoming the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018, Patrick Mahomes had never thrown an interception in September. That changed in the third quarter on Sunday night, and it led to a Ravens touchdown. With 14:13 left in the contest, Baltimore trails 35-30. Mahomes’ interception came on third-and-12 from the Kansas...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has A Lot To Prove For A New Contract

Critics continue to hound Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson even though he already won the Most Valuable Player award. They point out his passing inaccuracy when he completes 66 percent of his throws throughout four seasons. They want him to be more of a pocket passer, but what if...
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
293
Followers
552
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy