Public Health

Special session on COVID bonuses for front-line workers not happening as planned

By Minnesota News Network
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState lawmakers planned on a special session in mid-September to distribute 250 million dollars in COVID bonuses to Minnesota front-line workers. A special working group charged with making recommendations to the legislature has not announced an agreement, although some top lawmakers have said the panel is close. The issue is *which* front line workers would be eligible for bonuses. Democrats have been pushing for a broad group, arguing medical workers are not the only ones who have to report to work and be exposed to risk of COVID. Republicans respond, with 250 million dollars allotted, bonuses to be meaningful should go only to front line workers at highest risk. Democrats respond the legislature should appropriate more money.

