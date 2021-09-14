CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/14/21 Entertainment News

By Lisa Kaye
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article— It’s a wrap on the 2021 Met Gala, often referred to as the fashion world’s Oscars night. The annual event returned to New York City yesterday for the first time since 2019 and as usual it was full of glitz and glam. Singer Billie Eilish made history as the event’s youngest co-chair and she did so decked out in an Oscar de la Renta gown after securing an agreement that the company would stop selling fur if she wore the designer. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made an appearance in a “Tax the Rich” dress and fellow New Yorker Pete Davidson paid tribute to 9/11 victims, including his father, with his outfit. Kim Kardashian West turned heads in an all black Balenciaga get-up complete with a full-face covering and accompanied by someone the internet at first thought was Kanye West, also fully covered up. Turns out it was the creative director of Balenciaga. The theme of this year’s Met Gala was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

