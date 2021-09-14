CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Letter: Not really proof

ncadvertiser.com
 7 days ago

There is so much nonsense brought to the subject of “climate change,” that it’s difficult to recognize any intelligent thoughts when they occasionally occur. The latest nonsense is the “cartoon” by Sheneman in the 9/9/21 issue. This idiocy shows someone in a flooded basement saying “it’s hard to deny climate change when it’s in your basement.” Really! I don’t who Sheneman is but I hope that he’s only kidding. If he isn’t, Heaven help us for the stupidity being offered as proof of climate change. Stay tuned for more less-than-intelligent thoughts on a subject that is too important to be “joked” about.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
Canby Herald

Letters to the editor

Jim Bernard offers some thoughts on a pair House resolutions he says will cause more pain than they cur.To the editor: My time as a public servant was informed by the practical experience gained as third generation small business owner. As Clackamas County Chair, I also paid keen attention to federal policies that might help or potentially hurt local jobs and economic development opportunities. This is why I want to alert readers to some significant reservations I have about overzealous anti-trust regulations being targeted at 'Big Tech' companies. Congress has a responsibility to regulate these companies appropriately, but...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
World Link

Letter: Not correct

Sheriff Zanni’s declaration to not uphold the state mask mandate (no state vaccine mandate exists) using the Nuremburg Code as his guide - “…no one should be forced to take measures such as wearing a mask or getting a vaccine,” is spurious reasoning at best. The Nuremburg Code was born out of the Nazi experimentations on people against their will. If you consult reputable sources, such fullfact.org you will find a proper explanation of the Code, how it is used, and how it is misused, as Mr. Zanni has done. To quote Dr. Julian Sheather of the British Medical Association, “Drawing a link between this final roll out of these vaccines and what the Nazi doctors were doing is morally grotesque.”
HEALTH
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Death part of GOP governing

Can it get anymore perverse? We have the means and opportunity to squash the COVID-19 pandemic and a majority of politicians in one political party and supporters are peddling death. There is a century worth of scientific evidence supporting masks and vaccines. Most school districts require a series of vaccinations...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change
sportswar.com

True. But in this case the book is really, really funny

And even though they mined a lot of the material for both the movie and the TV series, they didn't get all of it. Of course they probably couldn't since a lot of the bits are really irreverent to the point of being fully blasphemous. (Including Trapper posing as Christ and selling autographed photos to raise money.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: OPWDD must be investigated

Shocked and infuriated, without exaggeration, was my experience upon reading Brendan J. Lyons' "Agency move under fire," Sept. 12, detailing and exposing the inhumane treatment of some disabled children and their families in New York state. While the actions questioned in the article have temporarily been paused, the Office for...
POLITICS
ncadvertiser.com

Letter to the Editor: Tie will advocate for children

Stacey Tie will be a great addition to the Darien Board of Ed. Stacey is smart, enthusiastic, energetic, engaged and engaging. Stacey has experience working with other parents in a variety of ways, formally and informally, to help advocate for their children. Understanding that schools are a place for book...
DARIEN, CT
The Independent

Review: Richard Powers amazes again with 'Bewilderment'

“Bewilderment,” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Company)Here are two words that are so ingrained in Richard Powers’ astounding new novel as to be almost unnecessary: Autism and Trump The book tells the story of Theo Byrne and his son Robin Robbie for short. Theo is an astrobiologist, which is a job that sounds very cool to his son. He searches the cosmos for life on other planets! Robin is a pre-teen boy “on the spectrum,” as Powers writes (the word “autism” appears only twice, both times as a diagnosis, not an adjective). A more clinical diagnosis, and the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ncadvertiser.com

Your View

The Schlafly brothers recent article, Can Biden compel COVID vaccinations?, is a compendium of twisted logic and false facts. The short answer to their question is: Yes he can, and he should. History has numerous examples of federal vaccine mandates that have saved millions of lives: Smallpox, Polio, Measles, Mumps (Just to name a few.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
ncadvertiser.com

Letter to the Editor: We need to address flooding

Two summer storms, one with a Youtube video of someone trying to trap a Koi fish from Tilley Pond swimming aimlessly on the Post Road and the other of the flooding inside the Stop & Shop grocery store in the Goodwives Shopping Center, tell us that assumptions made in years past require a major rethink. From the ice age, Connecticut was left with grooves cut in a north-to-south direction that drains water into Long Island Sound. This flow was restricted in Darien by the building of I-95 in the 1950’s. Engineers who thought their solutions were sufficient then were proved wrong with the flooding at Norton Heights over the years and this summer the system’s culverts and pipes to get the waters through to the Five Mile river were clearly overwhelmed as well.
DARIEN, CT
ncadvertiser.com

Thumbs up, thumbs down

Thumbs down to the potential that a surge in foreclosures is likely as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues. A Federal Reserve Bank of New York analysis suggests such problems in Connecticut are greater than in other parts of the country because the state’s 90-day delinquency rate was the second-worst in the nation even before the pandemic took hold here in March of 2020. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has said that mortgage debt is worse now than during the peak of the Great Recession of the 1930s. Homeowners in distress should stay in touch with lenders to seek information about funding still available through the Homeowner Assistance Fund Program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Blade

To the editor: Billionaire space exploits a waste

"Your mission has shown the world that space is for all of us," announced Elon Musk's SpaceX after four space tourists ended a trip to orbit. The wealth of Elon Musk is about $196 billion. Stated another way, if Mr. Musk were to evenly divide his wealth among everyone in Fulton, Williams, Henry and Defiance counties (population 144,235), we'd each get over $1.35 million.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Record-Journal

Letters to the Editor

We are in the second year of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training at my workplace. Said training has Critical Race Theory as its foundation. The following is what I know. CRT is antiwhite racism. It is the intersection of Marxism — in which there are only oppressors and the oppressed – and race. Application begets a tautology: whites are oppressors and one knows oppressors because they are white. Only white.
DURHAM, CT
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: War was really about money

The machine that powers this country runs on the blood of the innocent. Civilians slaughtered by the weight of our empire; children sent overseas to die in a war serving no one but shareholder interests. When the rare politician emerges who pushes back against the machine, the response is swift...
AFGHANISTAN
beardstownnewspapers.com

Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor, After reading the feedback from my recent comments in this newspaper, I need to point out a few things. I never said in my comments that this paper “....should not print letters from people that don’t agree with his opinions or ideas.” My issue was where do you put it? To say I said something that I did not say makes that particular respondent, disingenuous, at best. If any…

Comments / 0

Community Policy