Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Christopher Nolan goes atomic: Tenet and The Dark Knight filmmaker Christopher Nolan is developing his next movie, and like Dunkirk, this one will also involve World War II. According to Deadline, the writer/director will depict the story of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the atom bomb. Nolan regular Cillian Murphy (since debuting as The Scarecrow in Batman Begins) is rumored to be involved, possibly as Oppenheimer, but the project is still in early stages. Currently, Nolan is talking with all the major studios in Hollywood, including Sony, Universal, Paramount and his usual production home of Warner Bros. about making it.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO