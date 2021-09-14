CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The history shaping memorial services for fallen service members

By Jeffrey Smith
 8 days ago

Thirteen families are undertaking the painful process of mourning the deaths of young troops killed by a suicide bomber at a Kabul airport gate. President Joe Biden stood at Dover Air Force Base when their flag-draped coffins arrived. Most of the families will say goodbye to their loved ones at national cemeteries across the country and their graves will be marked with a recognizable gravestone that makes clear their service and their sacrifice.

