Four homicide victims found in SUV in western Wisconsin, the vehicle had Minnesota plates
A mystery began Sunday when authorities found a black SUV with four homicide victims inside it in western Wisconsin. The SUV had Minnesota license plates. On Tuesday, St. Paul police said they would be assisting the Dunn County Sheriff's Office in the investigation. Police said they were alerted on Sunday afternoon by a 911 caller who said the SUV was abandoned in a standing cornfield off a rural road in the Town of Sheridan.www.audacy.com
