Thumbs up, thumbs down

 7 days ago

Thumbs down to an increase in health insurance rates. The state Department of Insurance approved last week an average rate hike of 5.6 percent for individual health plans in 2022, which is less than the carriers had asked for, at 8.6 percent. Advocates deserve credit for keeping the numbers lower than what had been sought. Still, the jump will be difficult for some policy holders to bear. Leaders of both parties have advanced proposals to keep health care costs in check in recent years, and while some progress has been made, the prices continue to rise. As state Health Care Advocate Ted Doolittle said, “The carriers are right that high medical prices are driving premium hikes. But that just leads to the question of why the carriers are not able to negotiate better prices.”

Register Citizen

Editorial: Thumbs up to giving more power to pedestrians

Thumbs up to a pedestrian safety law set to take effect next month. The new law gives more power to pedestrians, requiring drivers to slow or stop as necessary if the pedestrian is within any portion of the crosswalk. Anything that improves safety for the multitude of different types of users on our roads is an important step, so to speak. Also as of Oct. 1, the practice of “dooring” will be illegal. That’s when someone in a car opens a door into a moving bicyclist or leaves a door open longer than necessary. The roads belong to everyone, not just cars. Our laws need to reflect that.
Letter to the Editor: We need to address flooding

Two summer storms, one with a Youtube video of someone trying to trap a Koi fish from Tilley Pond swimming aimlessly on the Post Road and the other of the flooding inside the Stop & Shop grocery store in the Goodwives Shopping Center, tell us that assumptions made in years past require a major rethink. From the ice age, Connecticut was left with grooves cut in a north-to-south direction that drains water into Long Island Sound. This flow was restricted in Darien by the building of I-95 in the 1950’s. Engineers who thought their solutions were sufficient then were proved wrong with the flooding at Norton Heights over the years and this summer the system’s culverts and pipes to get the waters through to the Five Mile river were clearly overwhelmed as well.
