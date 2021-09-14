CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: More pandering

 7 days ago

There is one thing most, but not all, politicians have in common and that is what I call political pandering and they seem to feel spending our money will solve the ills of society. Money for this, money for that. Money for everything. I make this point regarding Rep. Rosa...

Letter: Death part of GOP governing

Can it get anymore perverse? We have the means and opportunity to squash the COVID-19 pandemic and a majority of politicians in one political party and supporters are peddling death. There is a century worth of scientific evidence supporting masks and vaccines. Most school districts require a series of vaccinations...
The word ‘stupid’ needed more often (letter)

As a child, whenever my brothers did something to me that I didn’t like, I would tell them that they were “stupid.”. My mother would scold me each time for using that word. The dictionary defines the term as “given to unintelligent decisions or acts.”. Wouldn’t that definition apply to...
Politicians pandering to American paranoia

By Martin Dyckman • Guest Columnist | Two heart-rending articles occupied the front page of the Florida newspaper that I was reading online two Sundays ago. One told the stories of people who had survived the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. The other followed a nurse through a 12-hour shift in a hospital’s intensive care ward for COVID-19 patients. Three had died the day before. More will this day. Most of her patients, including a 36-year-old mother of two, are not expected to live. An older woman codes seven times before her suffering ends. The one patient who is recovering is the only one in the ward who was vaccinated.
Rosa Delauro
Letter: Biden's vaccine mandate divides Americans more

Regarding "Analysis: Biden takes fight to unvaccinated in virus battle" (Sept. 10): After listening to President Joe Biden outline his new coronavirus mandates, I came away more than a little confused. In his presentation, Biden stated repeatedly that he is protecting those individuals who have been fully vaccinated from millions of Americans who have chosen not to be vaccinated. He said this immediately after detailing the incredible effectiveness of the vaccines. A logical question would be: If vaccines are so effective, why do fully vaccinated people like me need protection from those individuals who choose to exercise their free will, regardless of how misguided they may (or may not) be?
Letter to the editor: We need more empathy in mask debate

We often use the phrase "a house divided" in reference to whether we are rooting for the Steelers or Browns. However, here in the heart of football country, we have become divided for reasons bigger than the game of football and our schools have found themselves in a tough showdown with parents and community members on the educational gridiron.
LETTERS: Letters addressed

Thanks to Mary Elizabeth Hollmann and Hank Shiver for their letters to the editor on Aug. 11 and 17. Compared to the ugly “the sky is falling” rhetoric that somebody else wrote on Aug.18, their letters were a joy to read. Ms. Hollmann gave credit to the amazing job our...
Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
US Senate leader urges Biden to end 'hateful' Haitian expulsions

Democratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to end mass deportations of Haitian migrants, with the White House facing a firestorm of criticism over its buckling immigration system and the apparent abuse of refugees. Border patrol agents are struggling to stem a massive influx of undocumented migrants, thousands of them from Haiti, in a mounting crisis described by one Republican senator as a "monumental disaster" for the Biden administration. US Customs and Border Protection has said the "majority" will be expelled under Title 42, a policy from Donald Trump's administration that stopped most arrivals at the southern border on the grounds that migrants could spread Covid-19. "I urge President Biden... to immediately put a stop to these expulsions, and to end this Title 42 policy at our southern border," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
