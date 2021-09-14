CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtue Map Anti-Procrastination Plan: How Does It Work?

 7 days ago

Virtue Map describe themselves as an advanced health and wellness company that specializes in creating a personalized program for each person to help him or her get rid of the habit of procrastination. Virtue Map uses the concepts of behavioral science to help you make a long-lasting change in your thought process and actions through a customized 3-month program. The entire plan is designed to help you avoid procrastination so that you do not lose […]

makeuseof.com

How Does Voice Recognition Work?

Sometimes, we find ourselves speaking to our digital devices more than other people. The digital assistants on our devices use voice recognition to understand what we're saying. Because of this, we're able to manage many aspects of our lives just by having a conversation with our phone or smart speaker.
TECHNOLOGY
Ladders

What exactly is Scrum? And how does the methodology work?

You’d be hard-pressed to find an experienced professional who’s never heard of Scrum, a project-management framework created as part of the Manifesto for Agile Software Development in 2001 and popularized by software developers. But in 2021, you don’t need to build software to use Scrum — or even to work in tech.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is Dark Mode and How Does It Work?

We often spend our days looking at various screens—small screens for our phones, medium screens for our computers, and big screens for our TVs. In fact, we spend so much time with our endless black mirrors that we sometimes feel the physical strain, especially our eyes. Our eyes are some...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

What Is a Green Screen and How Does It Work?

It’s not always possible to shoot videos and images in interesting locations with unique backgrounds. They could be far away or inaccessible. Or worse, nonexistent, like fantasy or science fiction settings. But, that doesn’t mean creating videos with incredible backdrops is exclusive to big-budget studios. Thanks to green screens, everyone...
ENTERTAINMENT
makeuseof.com

How Does Face Unlock Technology Work?

In the 21st century, many of us use face unlock technology. And this isn’t too surprising; all we need to do is look at the smartphones in our pockets for a real-life example of this in action. But have you ever stopped to think about how exactly face unlock technology...
TECHNOLOGY
gamepur.com

How does AG work in Tales of Arise?

Tales of Arise is very familiar for Tales veterans, but it’s different in many subtle ways. With each entry, Bandai Namco alters the way artes and combos work. Tales of Arise is no exception. One of the things that players will need to get to grips with in Tales of...
VIDEO GAMES
pmg360.com

What’s an Email Blast and How Does It Work?

The term “email blast” is often tossed around whenever the subject of a conversation is email marketing. But the question is: what exactly is an email blast? And most important of all, how does it work?. Let’s start off by talking about what the concept of an email blast actually...
INTERNET
calmsage.com

Compassion Focused Therapy: How Does It Work?

Being compassionate towards yourself and others is a very important aspect of life. Compassion has a very positive impact on our emotional wellbeing. We should all have a lot of compassion in us so the healing can be encouraged. Since we all know that compassion can benefit us in more...
MENTAL HEALTH
agdaily.com

GMO beans and beyond: How does it work and why does it matter?

The application of biotechnology in agriculture has resulted in many benefits to producers and consumers that tend to be overlooked or unknown by the general public. This technology has helped make both insect pest control and weed management safer and easier, while also safeguarding crops. In terms of improved weed...
AGRICULTURE
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gitconnected.com

Google Chrome Media History: How Does It Work?

I dug inside Google Chrome’s source code again, and this is what I found. The first thing you’re probably wondering after reading the article title is, “What is Media History?” Indeed, there is no such feature when looking externally at Google Chrome. However, this is just the name of a database that is stored in Chrome’s local storage. This database stores a history of URLs on which you played an audio or video stream on, hence the name “Media”.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is Xbox Cloud Gaming and How Does It Work?

Cloud gaming has the potential to become the future of gaming, and Microsoft knows it. To help give its customers an exclusive peek into the power of cloud gaming before its rivals can, Microsoft has introduced the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. So, how does the Xbox Cloud Gaming service work,...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

What Is cVc Noise Cancellation? How Does It Work?

Part of the reason why we use Bluetooth headsets or earbuds to make calls is that we’re trying to reduce interference from surrounding sounds. However, you've probably noticed that not all headphones are good at delivering this much-sought clarity. Clear Voice Capture (cVc) noise cancellation is a noise suppression technology...
ELECTRONICS
ScienceAlert

New Study Explains Why Human Languages Share a Lot of The Same Grammar

There are around 7,000 human languages that we know of worldwide, and while they're all unique, they're also more similar than you might have realized – particularly when it comes to the grammar, or the way that sentences can be formed and used. That might be because of certain genetic tendencies, scientists have theorized, or perhaps it's down to the cognitive capacities that all human beings share, like the passage of time that enables us to develop past and future tenses. A new study proposes a different reason behind this shared grammar: the way that we talk about language itself. "We propose that...
SCIENCE
thekatynews.com

How to Plan to Buy House Plans Online in Truoba?

Truoba is one of the ideal areas where individuals need to live and need to invest their best energy to continue with keen element plans. Ensure which examples and work plans are expected to assemble Truoba present day homes that match your inclinations to coordinate with your needs to accomplish your destinations. Get quick and helpful online availability elements to continue with shrewd element investigations of plans and to get the best and valuable affirmation […]
HOME & GARDEN
thekatynews.com

Interactive Virtual Tours for Advancing Food and Agricultural Sciences

The project is supported by a large grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. When it comes to gaining valuable experience, no matter the field of endeavor, nothing can replace being on site, getting hands-on learning and immersing oneself in the situation. In today’s world, however, that’s not always the case. But, also in today’s world, technology has advanced so far that certain devices, such as virtual reality (VR), can transport someone to a completely […]
AGRICULTURE
thekatynews.com

The 3 Most Asked Questions about Virtual Private Networks, and Their Answers

A virtual private network, called a VPN, imitates a private network over a public network. It enables you to use the Internet with enhanced security and privacy. A VPN hides your Internet protocol, or IP, address. It does this by encrypting your Internet traffic. Encryption makes your web browsing more private and secure. A VPN also enables you to bypass restrictions and access more Internet content. A VPN also hides your Internet protocol, or IP, address.
TECHNOLOGY
thekatynews.com

How Can Artificial Intelligence Revolutionize Mobile App Development?

We take a look at the advancements in artificial intelligence and the effect they are having on mobile app development and the user experience. How Artificial Intelligence Can Revolutionize Mobile App Development As the world becomes more technologically advanced, Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a more important factor in our everyday lives. One report suggests that AI will be responsible for $15.7 trillion in the global economy as early as 2030. You probably already use many AI-powered […]
CELL PHONES

