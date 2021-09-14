Michigan had ‘no reason to stop’ ground attack, QB Cade McNamara says
Much has been made about Michigan’s run-heavy offense through the first two weeks of the season. Jim Harbaugh felt compelled to respond to critics on Monday, while players publicly have defended the Wolverines’ ground-and-pound formula. After all, Michigan is 2-0 heading into a Saturday afternoon tilt with Northern Illinois (noon, Big Ten Network), a game that oddsmakers believe will be decided comfortably.www.mlive.com
Comments / 0