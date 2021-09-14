Letter: Support at home

Creative Support Alternatives (affiliated with Interwork Institute/SDSU) provides Community Living services for adults with developmental disabilities. Since 1992 in San Diego, and 2007 in Calaveras/Amador/Tuolumne, our team of Direct Support Professionals has provided the daily face-to-face support, instruction, encouragement and guidance that enables those we serve to live successfully in their own homes, with opportunities to become fully participating members of their chosen communities. The dedication demonstrated by our Direct Support Professionals, working in demanding and constantly changing circumstances since Day 1 of the COVID-19 pandemic, and every day throughout, has been nothing short of amazing. We are humbled by their selflessness, kindness, compassion, and commitment.

TUOLUMNE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO