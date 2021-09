SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — President Joe Biden arrives in Sacramento on Monday to campaign with Gov. Gavin Newsom on the eve of the California Recall Election. “You’ve seen the parade of heavyweights that have come to California and he is just the latest, and he puts an exclamation point on a long campaign,” said Democratic strategist Steve Maviglio. Maviglio said President Biden gives Newsom just what he needs: A final day to nationalize this statewide election. “And he brings back all the thoughts about the last presidential election and allows Newsom to talk about Trump again, so this is all good news for Gavin...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO