Fightful

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter WBO Welterweight Title Fight Set For November

By Evan Wheeler
 7 days ago
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford will finally return to the ring, making his next title defense against former WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter. Yahoo! Sports' Kevin Iole was the first to report the news of a Crawford-Porter matchup materializing, with Top Rank Vice President of Boxing Operations Carl Moretti confirming the deal being in place for the bout. The fight is expected to take place on November 20 from the Michelob Ultra Center at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion will be headed by Top Rank but will be in association with the PBC which is Porter's promotional team.

