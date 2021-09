In last Saturday's 52-3 win over Arkansas State, Washington's offense took some positive steps, rolling up nearly 600 yards on the Red Wolves. While there were a lot of positives to take from the victory, there is still a lot of work to do. Head coach Jimmy Lake said as much on Monday and on Tuesday, two players, Sean McGrew and Henry Bainivalu concured.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO