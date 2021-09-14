CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj and Joy Reid trade vicious insults over vaccine skepticism

By Kaelan Deese
 7 days ago

Rap star Nicki Minaj shot back insults and allegations of homophobia at MSNBC's Joy Reid after the television host scolded the star over her COVID-19 vaccine skepticism.

Minaj sent out a series of tweets Monday underscoring her hesitance to take the COVID-19 vaccine after she admitted she would not attend this year's Met Gala to take care of her young child. Minaj went on to slam major media outlets that subsequently claimed she skipped the event due to the gala's vaccine requirements.

Minaj later claimed her "cousin in Trinidad" wouldn't take the vaccine because "his friend got it & became impotent," a comment that was quickly rebuked by medical experts online.

"You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers, OK? I have 2 million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter," Reid said in response to Minaj on Monday. "For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God, sister, you can do better than that! You got that platform — it's a blessing that you got that! The people listen to you — and they listen to you more than they listen to me!"

After Reid's comments on her show ReidOut , Minaj took to Twitter again to claim , "This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets."

Minaj continued, calling Reid a "lying homophobic c**n" and highlighting Reid's alleged past homophobic and offensive comments on an older blog.

"I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right? Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right?" Minaj tweeted. "Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truth."

The "Anaconda" rapper also screen-grabbed a tweet Reid wrote nearly a year ago expressing doubt about the COVID-19 vaccine under former President Donald Trump. Reid said, "Who on God's green earth would trust a vaccine by the @US-FDA?"

"Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys…" Minaj added.

Minaj, 38, whose birth name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, has been under the radar in recent weeks after past sexual misconduct pertaining to her husband Kenneth Petty was publicized .

A recent lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of New York alleged Minaj and Petty harassed and intimidated a woman into retracting her 1994 rape allegations against Petty. Petty also pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender in California on Sept. 10.

