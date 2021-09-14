CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online gun marketplace sells fraudulent vaccine cards

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ad that has been circulating on the digital firearms marketplace Armslist is offering up five blank COVID-19 vaccination cards for $100. Channel 2 investigators took this to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and asked him to weigh in on the worrying occurrence.

Fox News

3 Vermont state troopers resign after scheming to create 'fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards'

Three Vermont state troopers resigned after they got caught in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards, the Vermont State Police announced Tuesday. Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski resigned on Aug. 10, one day after another trooper became aware of their alleged actions and reported them to supervisors. The Department of Public Safety then began an investigation, leading to David Pfindel's resignation on Sept. 3.
VERMONT STATE
cbs4indy.com

FBI receives reports of Hoosiers trying to buy or sell fake vaccine cards

INDIANAPOLIS — Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirm they have received several reports about people trying to buy or sell fake vaccination cards in the Hoosier state. Special Agent Victoria Madtson said most of the chatter they have seen about Hoosiers buying fake documents has been on social...
INDIANA STATE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Federal, State Officials Remind Residents That Selling Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards is Illegal

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Officials are reminding residents that the buying or selling of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards is illegal and could lead to punishment. “Legitimate COVID-19 vaccine cards—like the vaccines themselves—are crucial tools to prevent illness and death. People who are foolish or selfish (or both) enough to supply bogus vaccination cards, allowing others to circumvent COVID-19 curtailment efforts, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Channel 2#Colorado Attorney General
WFMJ.com

Fake vaccine cards on the rise

Fake vaccine cards are being sold and used everyday but it could be challenging trying to tell the two apart. Attorney Justin Markota of Betras, Kopp and Harshman law firm tells 21 News there's a few ways you might be able to spot a difference. "The best tip would be...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WHYY

Lost vax card? Online portal designed to help Delawareans access vaccine records

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. Proving you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 is becoming more important. Some employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated before returning to the office. Delaware state employees are required to get the vaccine by September 30 or submit to regular testing. Some restaurants in our region are also requiring customers to prove their vaccinated status.
DELAWARE STATE
