Pharmaceuticals

Moderna vaccine more effective at preventing hospitalizations from Delta variant

KDVR.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModerna vaccine more effective at preventing hospitalizations from Delta variant. Kim Posey reports.

kdvr.com

technologynetworks.com

Moderna More Effective Against Delta Than Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalizations and emergency department visits caused by the Delta variant, according to data from a national study. That data also indicate that Moderna’s vaccine is significantly more effective against Delta than Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.  . “These real-world data show that vaccines remain highly effective at reducing COVID-19 related hospitalizations...
CBS42.com

CDC data shows Moderna vaccine stays effective against COVID-19 hospitalizations longer than Pfizer, J&J

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report released Friday, the Center for Disease Control includes data that indicates the Moderna vaccine stays effective against hospitalization for COVID-19 longer than other vaccinations against the novel virus. The Moderna vaccine has an effectiveness rate of 93% against hospitalizations...
healththoroughfare.com

Delta Covid Variant Has This Effect On Airlines And Restaurants

As you probably know by now, the Delta covid variant has been making our lives a nightmare. When everyone thought that thanks to the vaccines, the pandemic was getting closer to its end, a robust variant made life a living hell. As it’s been already revealed, the coronavirus cases among...
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
southarkansassun.com

Vitamin that Boosts Immune System Against COVID-19, New Research Suggests

According to studies, vitamin B6 may have a role in avoiding cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients. In a recently published article in PSYBLOG, the immune system benefits of vitamins C and D, as well as minerals like magnesium and zinc, have gotten a lot of attention, but there hasn’t been much research on vitamin B6.
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
EatThis

Virus Experts Predict This is What Will Happen Next

As the Delta variant sweeps across the country, sickening those who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 and killing a staggering number of unvaccinated people, one infectious disease expert emphasizes that the only way to quell the virus' impact is to get vaccinated. Patients showing signs of COVID-19 from the...
