ACBJ expanding American Inno to all its local markets

Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American City Business Journals is expanding the American Inno footprint, bringing the startup- and innovation-focused digital media brand into all its markets — creating the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States. ACBJ, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, acquired American Inno in 2012.

Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
ABOUT

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

