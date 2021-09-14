CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities identified 37-year-old Lakendrick Thomas who died after a crash in De Soto Parish (De Soto Parish, LA)

Nationwide Report
Louisiana State Police released the name of 37-year-old Lakendrick Thomas, of Shreveport, as the man who lost his life after a two-vehicle accident in De Soto Parish on Monday morning.

The fatal incident took place shortly before 11 a.m. at the intersection of LA Hwy 5 at LA Hwy 301. The preliminary reports showed that 42-year-old Chad Sharpley, of Frierson, was heading northbound on LA Hwy 5 in a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

September 14, 2021

