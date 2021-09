Flint, MI– The Flint Police Department’s new helicopter is still not yet up in the air, but officials say they hope it will be soon. In July, the police department requested $304,050 to lease a helicopter for three months, with the goal of helping officers on the ground, improving response times, and better monitoring the city. The plan was to deploy it a few days a week during peak crime hours.

FLINT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO