TV Series

Locke & Key Season 2 Gets Netflix Premiere Date — Watch Teaser Trailer

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 7 days ago
“This world had so much potential to be reborn and consumed, to be ruled,” Gabe says in the just-released teaser trailer for Locke & Key ‘s second season. “It’s time to finish what I started.”

Netflix on Tuesday announced that Locke & Key — based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s graphic novels — will return for Season 2 on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish, Bill Heck as Rendell Locke, Thomas Mitchell Barnett as Sam Lesser, Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon, Jesse Camacho as Doug Brazelle, Asha Bromfield as Zadie Wells, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, Hallea Jones as Eden, Aaron Ashmore as Duncan Locke, Liyuo Abere as Jamie Bennett and Brendan Hines as Josh Bennett.

The show’s 10-episode first season, which got an average grade of “A-” from TVLine readers, dropped in February 2020.

Season 1 ended with the Locke kids believing they had vanquished mild-mannered Matheson, Mass. of a demon, unaware that the evil entity is in fact now inhabiting someone else — and also oblivious to the fact that a frenemy is now compromised.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first taste of Locke & Key Season 2, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

#Locke Key S
TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

