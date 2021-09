Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows leaders have formally reintroduced the site of the 1960 Olympic Winter Games as Palisades Tahoe in time for the upcoming ski season. “When the sun rises over Lake Tahoe on opening day 2021, it will be the dawn of something new,” a narrator says in an announcement video published Monday by the company. “Our storied past will remain, but we are evolving … Our old name didn’t match our values, our spirit or who we are. So we will be known by a new name. One we can all be proud of.”

