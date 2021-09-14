CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Brand Spotlight: Western Trading Post

By Lindsay Whelchel
cowboysindians.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family-owned Western Trading Post has a keen eye for the future, despite most of their products being rooted in the past. When it comes to celebrating the past, especially the glory days of the Wild West, perhaps no one knows how to do that better than Western Trading Post, a family-owned auction and gallery specializing in Western collectibles, vintage jewelry, art, antiques, firearms, and more. But despite their products being rooted in the past, the company has a keen eye for the future. We talked with one of the business owners, Jim Olson, about how best to navigate the current and future market while honoring history.

www.cowboysindians.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Trading Post for September 17, 2021

For Sale: Lamps and Tables. Call Brenda 573 239 4276. For Sale: Tool Chest 26″ tall, 27″ wide, 3 drawers, open space 23×13. On wheel that need replaced. $15 you gotta pickup. 903 243 8785. Sears Cargo carrier for car rooftop, with straps $50. A party has 2 aluminum ladders...
SHOPPING
Effingham Radio

Trading Post Thursday, 09/16/21

FOR SALE: A large white wicker sofa for outdoors and a large tan wicker sofa for inside, both in good condition $75 each. Call 618-238-4118. FOR SALE: A house full of items, mowers, grandfather clock, many other items. Call 618-783-1136.
SHOPPING
Complex

Pop Trading Company Spotlight Seasonal Knitwear In Second FW21 Drop

After debuting the first installment of its FW21 collection last month, Amsterdam-based label Pop Trading Company has returned for its second seasonal release. Drop 2 of Pop Trading Company’s collection includes a range of contemporary outerwear, such as a black puffer jacket, technical-inspired coats, and an unconstructed blazer sporting embroidered Pop Trading Company branding. Turning its attention to the upcoming winter months, the line also comes with checkerboard knitwear, an evolution of the label’s striped motif, and a range of skate-appropriate baggage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Effingham Radio

Trading Post Monday, 09/13/21

FOR SALE: Murray mower with 12 ½ hp Briggs, 38” cut, new blades and belt, a 1000 Craftsman mower with 18 hp Briggs, new blades and a new belt, an Antique desk, a chest of drawers, headboard and nightstand, and a Sentry safe. Call 618-599-7155. FOR SALE: A hood and...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Federal Firearms License#Guns#Firearms#Brand Spotlight#Western Trading Post#Western Americana#Seo#Nfr
babypips.com

4 Helpful Tips for Post-Summer Trading

Summer’s over and it’s time to get back to the grind!. Unfortunately, a lot of traders I’ve had conversations with find it hard to hit the ground running, especially after coming from a long vacation away from the markets. Most of them are usually overwhelmed by all the events they...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Spectrum Brands Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a definitive agreement to sell its hardware and home improvement segment for $4.3 billion in cash. Spectrum Brands said the transaction will further strengthen its balance sheet and simplify its business around three attractive business units,...
STOCKS
westerniowatoday.com

B’s Corner Trading Post has something for everyone!

(Paid Sponsorship) To sum up B’s Corner Trading Post you can use just one word – Unique. At B’s, you can find something for everyone! Fun family games, STEM kits for the kids that are fun and educational, Antiques, repurposed and vintage items, fairy garden supplies, glass art pipes, marital aids, lotions, homemade soaps, knives, jewelry and oddities.
ECONOMY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Forbes India Brand Connect: Brand Promotion & Guest Post Submission

For people looking to get placement on top-tier digital publications like Forbes India, MagnusWire.com brings out an excellent opportunity to get seen on authority sites. High authority sites create a brand image of the company/business/profile and are therefore one of the key components of marketing and advertising. Forbes India brand connect is one of the few premium options to get enhanced publicity. Brand promotion on Forbes India is a good strategy for making a big impact.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Google
Travel Weekly

Brand USA issues trade pledge for transatlantic travel restart

Brand USA has pledged to increase its focus on driving business to trade partners including tour operators and travel agents as soon as transatlantic travel reopens. Speaking in London, chief marketing officer Tom Garzilli said the organisation had successfully maintained its trade support during the pandemic with the introduction of virtual tools including the Brand USA Global Marketplace.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

This travel influencer bought a second condo in Detroit for $44,000 in cash — and spent $52,000 renovating it during the pandemic

In October 2019, Jessica Nabongo added a major accomplishment to her resume: She became the first documented Black woman to travel to every country in the world. Then the pandemic hit, and her globetrotting lifestyle came to a screeching halt. For the first time in a decade, the travel photographer and influencer behind the site Catch Me If You Can spent two months uninterrupted at home in Detroit, Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
cowboysindians.com

Whiskey Recipe, Plus Frameable Label Meets Rendezvous Rye

Artist Ed Mell painted a New-West-meets-Old-West label for a collectible bottle of a High West Distillery & Saloon favorite. Utah’s first legal distillery, in business since 1870, High West Distillery & Saloon debuted an exclusive release of fan-favorite Rendezvous Rye with a limited-edition bottle featuring custom label artwork crafted by renowned American artist Ed Mell.
DRINKS
Footwear News

After Spending $1.1B for WSS and Atmos, Foot Locker Completes Its Acquisition of WSS

Update: Sept. 20, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. ET Foot Locker Inc. has completed its acquisition of WSS. The retail giant announced today that the WSS acquisition has been completed for $750 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. According to Foot Locker, WSS will maintain its name and operate as a new brand within the Foot Locker Inc. portfolio. Additionally, Foot Locker announced the appointment of Anthony Aversa to COO of WSS, effective immediately. He will report to WSS SVP and GM Rick Mina, and in the role will oversee its market planning, real estate and customer experience functions. Prior to assuming this role, Aversa was the VP of customer experience of Foot...
RETAIL
AFP

Crunch time for Evergrande, but no 'Lehman moment'

With the future of Evergrande hanging in the balance, global markets have plunged on fears that one of China's biggest developers could collapse and cause a contagion throughout the world's number two economy and beyond. Talk of a "Lehman moment" has rung loud this week as worried investors try to ascertain whether the crisis could be a replay of the bankruptcy of Wall Street titan Lehman Brothers during the 2008 global financial crisis. While predominantly a developer, Evergrande -- which employs 200,000 people, has a presence in more than 280 cities and claims to indirectly generate 3.8 million Chinese jobs -- has been on a buying spree for more than a decade. In that time it has bought Guangzhou FC and turned it into a highly successful club, set up the popular Evergrande Spring mineral water and opened amusement parks it boasted were "bigger" than Disney's.
ECONOMY
News Break

This Southern California hotel has been voted as the No. 1 resort hotel in the U.S.

Each year Travel + Leisure readers vote on their favorite hotels in the world. This year's awards for The Top 15 Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S. sees a Southern Californian resort take first place. Keep reading to find out which resort hotel took out the No. 1 spot for the top resort hotel in the continental U.S. 2021 and why you should travel there.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy